Russia Asks EU To Demonstrate 'common Sense' & Not 'ruin Economy' Over Ruble Payments

Russia on Sunday warned the European Union countries to demonstrate “common sense” and not “ruin their economy” as they pushed back on the rubles payment system for the gas imports, as specified by Kremlin. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, during an interview with state-affiliated Rossiya-1 television channel, blamed the European leaders for the "sanction party,” also accusing the United States of instigation.

"And as a rule, the bill comes from Washington,” Peskov stated. When asked if Russia might snap the gas supplies if European partners failed or rejected to pay in Rubles, Peskov noted that amid the environment when “hostile actions are taken against us, we simply must hedge these risks.” He went on to remind us that Russia “has never threatened anyone.”

"So, it probably was at least illogical, or in other words, silly to insist on any political interests and wreck their own economies. Anyway, we hope for the better. We hope for common sense of our contractors who buy our gas," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

Russia 'will not hesitate' to replace the European gas supply contracts: Kremlin

It is pertinent to note that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had ordered the “unfriendly countries” to switch the currency of payment for gas supplies to the Ruble. During a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Bank of Russia, and the company Gazprom, Putin indirectly hinted at EU countries, as he stressed that “unfriendy nations” must adhere to the list of instructions published by the Kremlin to avert the gas supply cuts in the future. While the gas prices soared and Russia’s economy had suffered a grave hit owing to Western coordinated sanctions, Putin’s announcement came as an effort to strengthen Ruble's worth.

Kremlin also warned that it will not hesitate to replace the European gas supply contracts with the ally countries of Southeast Asia, which includes India and China. Moscow will instead cater to the energy demands of its allies and partners in the East Asian region, Kremlin spokesman Peskov warned. "It won’t engage in charity if Europe refuses to pay in the Russian currency,” said President Putin, adding “nobody sells us anything for free.” G7, an inter-governmental political forum comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, in a joint statement, however, rejected Russia’s demands. They noted that any change in the contracts would be a one-sided and clear breach of the existing deals for natural gas supply.