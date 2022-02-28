Russia Asks Google To Restore Access To Its Media YouTube Channels In Ukraine

Russia’s state communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Sunday demanded that Google restore access to Russian media’s YouTube channels in Ukraine. It is to mention that previously Google had announced that it is pausing the ability of Russian state-owned media to monetize content with ads on all of its platforms “in light of extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine”.

In response to this, Roskomnadzor said that it had written to Alphabet Inc’s Google with a demand to remove in the shortest time possible all restrictions imposed in the Russian-language YouTube channels of media outlets such as RBC, TV Zvezda and Sputnik. Russia’s media watchdog’s press service demanded that explanations be provided for such restrictions in the first place.

According to Sputnik, Roskomnadzor even pointed out that it had earlier received information from the editorial offices of the aforementioned offices “about restrictions imposed by the administration of YouTube video hosting platform on Russian-Language channels on the territory of Ukraine”. Further, Roskomnadzor also went on to note that such actions violate the key principles of the free distribution of information and unimpeded access of citizens to it.

"American Internet services, including YouTube video hosting platform, are participating in a media war, purposefully restricting Russian media, including those that are official Russian sources of information," stated the watchdog as per Sputnik.

Ukraine-Russia war

Meanwhile, it is to mention that previously YouTube, which is owned by Google, had announced that it was banning state-funded Russian media organisations from running ads or profiting on its platform. Additionally, Google also announced that it has banned the download of the mobile application of the Russian RT channel in Ukraine at the request of Kyiv. On the other hand, Meta said that it was banning Russian state media from running ads or monetising content on Facebook.

The above developments came in response to Moscow launching an offensive on Thursday, 24 February, with a series of airstrikes on Ukraine's cities and its military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east. Lakhs of people have been forced to be internally displaced owing to rampant bombings on residential buildings in the eastern Ukraine region. However, the Kremlin has repeatedly stated that it harboured no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory. Moreover, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the special operation targetted only Ukrainian military infrastructure, and the civilian population was not in danger.

