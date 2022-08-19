Russia Asks IAEA To Inspect Zaporizhzhia NPP 'as Soon As Possible'; Blames Kyiv For Attack

Russia on Wednesday urged the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the heavily shelled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) "as soon as possible," saying that the international atomic agency was being played in the hands of the Kyiv regime and its Western sponsors.

At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Zaporizhzhia NPP, Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations warned that if the shelling and intense attacks on the plant continue, and the Ukrainian armed forces are not stopped then the repercussions will not only be felt by just Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kherson, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovograd, and Vinnytsia regions of Ukraine, but also the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk, and adjacent territories of Russia and Belarus, as well as Moldova, Bulgaria and Romania. All of these regions will be exposed to risks of radioactive contamination, Moscow warned at the conference.

"This is the most optimistic outcome that experts can predict, whereas the real scale of a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia power plant is hard to even imagine. In such case, the entire responsibility for that will befall Kyiv's Western sponsors," the Russian diplomat told a briefing in New York.

Russia asks IAEA to visit plant 'before the end of August'

Moscow urged that the IAEA must plan a visit to the nuclear plant as soon as possible "maybe even before the end of August" as it blamed Ukraine's military forces for heavily bombing the facility posing risk to the lives of the civilians to later shift the blame on the Russian troops.

Both Russia and Ukraine troops have been pushing the blame for shelling the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) at each other. The fighting near Europe's largest nuclear plant involved heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. Russia's side has claimed that the Ukrainian shelling had sparked a power surge and fire and had apparently forced staff to lower output from two reactors, Associated Press reported. Ukraine's forces have been accusing Russian troops of storing the arms at the facility.

“Shelling of the territory of the nuclear plant by the Ukrainian armed forces is highly dangerous,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had told the reporters of the state-affiliated agency. “It’s fraught with catastrophic consequences for vast territories, for entire Europe," he had cautioned.

Nebenzia, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, lambasted the Ukrainian forces for creating an "extremely alarming" situation around ZNPP and warned that the plant is "fraught with the risk of a man-made disaster." He also reiterated that Ukraine's "most atrocious and reckless actions" will have implications beyond the border. Moscow insisted that IAEA international mission must be sent to the ZNPP with IAEA Director-General Grossi not only to assess the security situation at a nuclear plant but also to conduct the tasks related to the physical inventory as stipulated by the Safeguards Agreement.