Russia Asks International Community 'not To Rush' To Sweeping Accusations Over Bucha

Russia on Monday categorically deflected from committing any war crimes in the northwest town of Bucha where civilian dead bodies were seen strewn across the streets and Ukraine's Army was seen digging mass graves to dispose of the mass murdered bodies of the Ukrainians. As the harrowing images sparked global outrage and condemnation, Kremlin on April 4 deflected such accusations, rejecting the claims that Russian forces were responsible for killing civilians near Kyiv. Not just that, Russia's Defense Ministry labelled the images shared by Ukrainian forces as "propaganda" adding that the corpses were "fake."

Russian Defence Ministry rejected Ukraine’s accusation of the massacre of the civilians in Bucha. Russian Armed Forces had left the town as early as March 30, it said, blaming that Ukraine's Army had gunned down its own civilians and that when the town was under Russian troops, civilians were allowed to evacuate.

"We categorically reject all allegations," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow. Russian "experts at the ministry of defense have identified signs of video fakes and various fakes," he said. "We would demand that many international leaders do not rush to sweeping accusations and at least listen to our arguments."

War atrocities in Bucha 'staged': Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov lambasted Ukraine, as he called the war atrocities in Bucha "staged" adding that the killings were a "fake attack." During his meeting with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths in Moscow, Lavrov claimed that the footage of dead civilians left behind after the Russian pullout of Bucha constitutes “fake news."

"Of course, today the international community is focused on the situation in and around Ukraine. We have been in contact with your office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs for a long time and we see how this interaction helps solve humanitarian problems faced by people in eastern Ukraine, first of all, but also in other parts of it," Lavrov told Griffiths.

Lavrov stated that a fake attack was mounted in the city of Bucha in the Kyiv region after the Russian military left it in accordance with plans and achieved agreements. "Several days later, a staged setting was organized there, which is now being promoted through all channels and social networks by Ukraine's representatives and their Western patrons," he said. He went to add that whilst the Russian troops left the Bucha town, the city's mayor had announced: "everything was all right." Then several days later, said Lavrov, "suddenly a performance was organized on the streets of the city in order to further anti-Russian goals."