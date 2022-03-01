Russia Tells Kyiv It's About To Strike; Advises Residents To Vacate Military & Intel Infra

As state media reports that a strike in Kyiv is imminent, Russia has told the residents of the Ukrainian capital living near intelligence infrastructure to evacuate on Tuesday, March 1. The Ministry of Defence of Russia is planning strikes on Ukrainian Intel, Military Relay Facilities in Kyiv, as per the state-owned media.

The media has shared a video published by the Ministry of Defense Russia with the actions of Russian special forces units in Ukraine.

Russia used vacuum bomb: Ukraine

Earlier, Ukraine had claimed that Russia is using vacuum bombs against it. Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova told reporters that Russia had used a vacuum bomb, also known as thermobaric weapons, in the ongoing offensive. The deadly weapon is a two-stage munition that sucks in oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion. The blast wave produced by the bomb is significantly longer in duration as compared to a conventional explosive, and is also capable of vaporising human bodies.

The alleged usage of vacuum bombs comes as the Russian nuclear triad has already taken up 'standby alert duty' with a reinforced staff. The Ministry of Defence of Russia informed that Russia’s strategic missile command of Northern and Pacific Fleets had begun combat duty with reinforced staff.

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres had expressed his alarm over the 'chilling development', underlining how not just Ukraine but all the member states were facing a major regional crisis with potential damage. "Yesterday, Russian nuclear forces were put on high alert, this is a chilling development. The mere idea of a nuclear conflict is simply inconceivable. Nothing can justify the use of nuclear weapons," he said.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Minister has affirmed that military operations will continue in Ukraine until 'objectives' are met.