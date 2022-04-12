Russia Asks OSCE To Halt Operations In Donetsk; Hints It Could Go All Out In Its Assault

The Vladimir Putin administration, on Monday, issued a stern warning against the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) asking it to cease its monitoring missions in Donetsk until the end of April. The statement came two days after the proxy government in DPR (Donetsk Public Republic’s) declared the operations of the European intergovernmental organization illegal. Notably, the warning has also triggered speculations that Russian troops may launch an all-out attack in the separatist-held area as they continue to intensify their attacks in Ukraine’s east.

#BREAKING | Russia warns OSCE; says OSCE monitoring mission must stop its activities on Donetsk territory until 30 April, indicates it could go all out in its assaulthttps://t.co/jD5IhyN2L5 pic.twitter.com/KMxD1s8sI0 — Republic (@republic) April 12, 2022

The OSCE stands for Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. The intergovernmental organization has 57 members and enjoys observer status in the United Nations. The vigilance organization caters to a wide range of security-related concerns, including arms control, confidence- and security-building measures, human rights, national minorities, democratization, policing strategies, counter-terrorism, and economic and environmental activities.

Last week, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) administration accused and arrested an OSCE employee of “committing illegal actions on the territory of the republic, which are incompatible with the mission's mandate." In the aftermath, it declared the organization illegal and asked all the representatives to leave the territory latest by April 30. "The activities of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission on the territory of the DPR are declared illegal and the presence of its officials - undesirable," DPR said.

Russia intensifies attacks

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered day 48 now with Kremlin troops withdrawing from the northern cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy. However, they have intensified attacks in the eastern region of Donetsk and Luhansk- which make up the Donbass region. Meanwhile, the war in the besieged city of Mariupol has continued with over 10,000 people dead, according to the city's mayor. As mass graves are being discovered, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "Russia started a full-scale war against us and we are allegedly to blame." Notably, before announcing the military operation Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of posing a threat to his country.

(Image: AP)