US must “immediately abolish illegal works in the field of military biology” in post-Soviet nations, said Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov. Following a lengthy statement by the White House rejecting Russia’s allegations of US involvement in developing biological weapons lab in Ukraine, Antonov said, “Such nervous statements by the American authorities testify to the serious concern of the White House by revealing the truth about the work being carried out on the military-biological program at the borders of the Russian Federation under US funding.”

Russian envoy said, “We urge the United States to immediately abolish illegal works in the field of military biology, including. A. on the territory of post-Soviet space. Stop blocking the efforts of the international community to strengthen the CBTO regime. Do not hinder the resumption of work on the legally binding Protocol to the Convention with an effective verification mechanism.”

“In addition, it is time for Washington to speed up the deadline for the destruction of national reserves of chemical weapons. Let us remind you: The United States remains the only country participating in the Convention on the Prohibition of Chimorrhoids that has not yet fulfilled its international obligations,” he added.

💬Anatoly #Antonov: nervous statements by the 🇺🇸authorities indicate the serious concern of the White House about the revelation of the truth about the ongoing work on the military biological program near the borders of 🇷🇺 funded by the 🇺🇸.

📎Read in full➡️https://t.co/l1GJsOoCnY pic.twitter.com/s5XEVOKwhC — Russian Embassy in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) March 10, 2022

The White House on Wednesday dismissed Russia’s claims about US’ involvement in developing biological weapons labs in Ukraine, as “preposterous”. In a series of tweets, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the United States took note of Russia’s “false claims” which have also been echoed by China. Denying any US involvement in labs in Ukraine, Psaki had said, "We took note of Russia’s false claims about alleged US biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine."

“This is preposterous. It’s the kind of disinformation operation we’ve seen repeatedly from the Russians over the years in Ukraine and in other countries, which have been debunked, and an example of the types of false pretexts we have been warning the Russians would invent,” Psaki had added.

The United States is in full compliance with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Biological Weapons Convention and does not develop or possess such weapons anywhere. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 9, 2022

West flags concerns Putin could use chemical weapons on Kyiv

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate for the 15th day, Western officials have raised their “serious concern” that Russian President Vladimir Putin could order chemical weapons to be used on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. In an assessment, according to Sky News, the officials have flagged an “utterly horrific” attack on Kyiv which could be unleashed as Russian forces attempt to overcome the logistical issues that have apparently halted the convoy heading for the city.