US Persistent's anti-Russian frenzy in the country prevents authorities from objectively assessing the situation in Ukraine, according to the Russian embassy in Washington. The embassy has urged US to avoid stoking journalists' militarist wrath and instead focus on the very crucial issues of diplomatic settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict.

According to the Russian Embassy in the United States' Facebook post, Russia closely watched statements made by US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price in an interview with CNN on February 16. The embassy noted that the official was once again falsely accusing Russia of spreading disinformation about the situation in Ukraine.

"It is obvious that the flywheel of the anti-Russian hysteria spinned in the United States does not allow American colleagues to look at things objectively. Self-hypnosis about the inevitability of the Russian attack persists," Embassy said in the statement.

It got to the point where, on the eve of the interview with Ned Price, CNN literally launched a countdown to the fake invasion, which was scheduled by the TV channel for the morning of February 16th, during a live stream from Kyiv, the embassy further added.

The embassy further advised the US Department of State "to stop fueling journalists' militarist rage and focus on truly important issues of diplomatic settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict."

Instead of deescalating the situation around Ukraine, Price stated earlier that Russia is continuing to send more troops to the border. Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for Russia's Defense Ministry, said on Tuesday that troops of Russia's Southern and Western Military Districts had begun loading their equipment into railway platforms and motor vehicles and would begin travelling to their military garrisons on February 15. The Russian Defense Ministry published video footage of military weapons being carried onto railway stations the same day.

Allegations of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are empty and false: Peskov

Allegations of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have recently been repeated by the West and Kyiv. These assertions, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, are "empty and false," and are being used to inflame tensions. He said that Russia poses no threat to anyone. Peskov, on the other hand, would not rule out the potential of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that using military action to resolve the problem in southeastern Ukraine would be disastrous.

Image: AP