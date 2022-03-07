Russia has demanded Western countries to reiterate and observe their commitments under the Vienna Convention, as its invasion of Ukraine continued for the 12th day. Speaking to Rossiya-1 on Sunday, Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that Kremlin expected western countries to act in line with Vienna Convention guidelines and accredit its embassies inter alia.

It is worth noting that Vienna Convention regulates international accords and as West continues to impose hard-hitting sanctions, Moscow has been pulling all stops to soften the blow.

"Naturally, we have demanded [Western] countries accredit our embassies; observe their commitments under the corresponding conventions on diplomatic and consular relations. Naturally, we demand they reiterate their commitments and, what is most important, strictly observe them," Zakharova said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

However, Zakharova emphasised that the problem was much wider. She said that West, especially the US and NATO, have failed to realise the consequences of their political and information campaigns.

"The West, first of all, the United States and the NATO camp, has obviously failed to anticipate the consequences for their countries and their population and how they will modify the mentality of people it has brought to the beautiful human rights future," she said. Furthermore, she said that everything was ruined and forgotten and nothing is left from the provisions and concepts they have adopted.

What is happening in Ukraine?

Since the invasion first commenced on February 24, Russian troops have seized control over the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the port of Mariupol, a military base near Irpin, and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. As the troops close down on Kyiv from south and east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has bolstered his efforts to galvanise support as well as military aid from the international community.

Meanwhile, a senior official from Pentagon told media reporters that it estimated Russia had launched about 600 missiles since the start of the invasion and deployed into Ukraine about 95% of combat forces it had pre-staged outside of the country. Earlier on Monday, Russia launched a full-fledged offensive on the ancient port city of Odesa - a day after Zelenskyy warned against the same.

(Image: AP)