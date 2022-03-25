Russia Asserts '1st Phase Of Military Ops Almost Done; Entire Focus On Liberating Donbass'

On Day 30 of the war, the Defence Ministry of Russia said that the first phase of its special military operation is almost done and it will now shift focus on liberating Donbass region. Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. While Donbass and Luhansk are internationally recognised as part of Ukraine, the regions are controlled by Russia-supported separatist groups.

According to Sputnik, Sergei Rudskoy, the Russian Defense Ministry's deputy head of the general staff, said that Ukraine's air and air defence forces have been almost completely destroyed and its navy has in effect ceased to exist.

"At present, the Ukrainian Air Force and the system of air defences have been almost completely destroyed. The country's naval forces have ceased to exist," the officer said.

He also warned that Moscow would "not leave unattended" any attempts to supply Ukraine with jets and air defence systems, and cautioned North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) not to implement a no-flight zone.

"Individual member states of the North Atlantic alliance are proposing the closure of the airspace over Ukraine. I draw your attention to the fact that the armed forces of the Russian Federation will immediately respond to such attempts in an appropriate manner," Rudskoy said, Sputnik reported.

Ukraine & Russia are close to agreeing on 4 out of 6 points but not on Crimea & Donbass: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that Ukraine and Russia appear to be making progress on four issues being negotiated to end the war but differences remain on two other key issues.

Speaking to reporters on his return from a NATO summit, Erdogan said Ukraine has expressed readiness to pass off on its wish to join the alliance, is ready to accept Russian as an official language, and can also accept “certain concessions” concerning disarmament and “collective security.”

But Erdogan said Kyiv "is not so comfortable“ regarding Moscow's demands on Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and the eastern Donbas region, where it has recognised separatist entities as an independent.