Russia Asserts It Never Used Export Of Energy Resources To Mount Political Pressure

Russia's latest attempt to come clean amid the raging war on Ukraine directs to the Kremlin's energy resources and how the country has always satisfied obligations to energy companies. Internationally cornered after the imposition of stringent economic sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry's Alexey Paramonov has stated that the country has never used the export of energy resources as an instrument to mount political pressure. It is pertinent to mention here that several countries, quintessentially the West, have imposed heavy sanctions on the Vladimir Putin-led country ever since it launched military offensives targeting Kyiv on February 24.

"Moscow has never used the export of energy resources as an instrument of political pressure. Russian energy companies have always fully fulfilled their obligations. They continue to do so now," Director of the First European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey told Sputnik.

In addition, the diplomat stressed that Italy has been very concerned regarding the future of energy supplies from Russia as the country is heavily dependent on Moscow for oil supply.

"Given Rome's significant dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, that reaches 40-45%, the rejection of reliable mechanisms for transporting energy resources that have developed over many decades would have extremely negative consequences for the Italian economy and for all Italians," he said.

Amid war on Ukraine, India purchases oil worth millions from Russia

The state-run Indian Oil Corporation has purchased 3 million barrels of crude oil from Russia earlier this week to secure its energy needs, resisting Western pressure to avoid such purchases, Associated Press quoted an Indian government official as saying.

The official also said that India has not imposed sanctions against buying oil and will be looking to purchase more from Russia amidst calls not to do so from the US and other countries. The United States, Britain, primarily western countries, have been urging India to avoid buying Russian oil and gas.