In a key development, North Korea has recognized the sovereignty and independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics - the two breakaway Ukrainian territories "without any selfish goals in mind", the Russian Ambassador to DPRK, Alexander Matsegora stated during his conversation with Izvestia, reported TASS. Pyongyang, according to the DLPR's official, is known for always doing what it deems right in the international arena, "sometimes even harming itself," he added.

"The North Koreans did not gain anything from us for their recognition of Crimea as part of Russia; they do not write us checks after each vote in our favor in the UN or on any other international platform," Russia's Ambassador to DPRK, Alexander Matsegora said. "The DPRK leadership considers Donbass’ fight against the Banderite authority a fair one, and it considers the Kyiv regime Washington’s puppets," the envoy added.

DPRK 'one among few countries' that can have an independent foreign policy: Pushilin

According to the official, DPRK is "one of the very few countries that can afford a totally independent foreign policy." Denis Pushilin had also earlier informed that the process of establishing diplomatic relations between the republic and North Korea had been launched. DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova announced around July 12 that talks were launched with North Korea regarding the DPR’s sovereignty recognition. Just a day after, Pyongyang decided to recognize the sovereignty of DPR, becoming the second country to do so after Kremlin's ally Syria.

North Korea had become the second Russian ally to formally recognize the independence of the breakaway Ukrainian territory of Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin had told Russia's state-affiliated agency TASS. "The Democratic People's Republic of Korea recognized the Donetsk People’s Republic today," he wrote on Telegram.

"The international status of the Donetsk People’s Republic and its statehood continue to get stronger. This is another diplomatic victory for us," Pushilin said. The leader of what Russia labels as DPR region thanked the DPRK's regime for the recognition and its "great support for the Donbass people."