Russia Asserts Ukraine Did Not Shoot Down Its Hypersonic 'Kinzhal'missiles

Kremlin on Tuesday claimed that Ukraine did not shoot down Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and that these claims were baseless. He was responding to claims made by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, and the Air Force on May 16. RIA Novosti reported citing a high-ranking source in the Russian Defense Ministry that it was “wishful thinking” by Ukraine to have shot down its Kinzhal missiles.

Zaluzhnyi said that Ukraine's air defense successfully shot down at least 18 Russian missiles that were targetted at Ukraine overnight, including six Kinzhal ballistic missiles. He said that Ukraine's forces neutralised nine Kalibr missiles and three land-based missiles as well, including both S-400 and Iskander-M missiles. Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram that Ukraine's forces intercepted Kinzhal missiles that were launched from MiG-31K fighter jets.

"Another unbelievable success for the Ukrainian Air Forces!" Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote. "Last night, our sky defenders shot down six Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and 12 other missiles." "In addition, on the night of May 16, the enemy attacked with Shahed-136/131 type strike drones, and also conducted aerial reconnaissance with three operational-tactical drone," said Zaluzhnyi.

Kinzhal has 'absolutely unique characteristics': Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday, responded to the Ukrainian claims saying that Kyiv's forces did not intercept six of the Russian missiles overnight. Kinzhal has “absolutely unique characteristics," Peskov said. He further asked the Russian state journalists to refer to the Defense Ministry's reporters for more details. Ukraine claims that it also shot down at least six Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones and three reconnaissance drones that included Orlan-10 and SuperCam types.

The head of Kyiv’s military administration, Sergey Popko, meanwhile wrote on Telegram that Russia's forces launched an “integrated attack” on various targets in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, adding that these attacks were “exceptional in their density" as they were targetted in Ukraine. Popko said that the Russian attack involved kamikaze drones, cruise and possibly ballistic missiles. Russia's Kalibr cruise missiles are being launched from the warships in the Black Sea since the war started. The land-based missiles that are widely launched are the Iskander-M and S-400 missiles.