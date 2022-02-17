Russia: At Least 20 Warships Of Caspian Flotilla Leave Their Home Base For Naval Drills

The Russian Southern Military District announced on Thursday that as many as 20 warships of the Caspian Flotilla have left their home base of Dagestan for naval drills in the Caspian Sea. "A mixed group of the Caspian Flotilla's naval troops sailed from Makhachkala's permanent disposition base to a designated location of the Caspian Sea to take part in a planned command and staff exercise," the Russian Southern Military District said in a statement, Sputnik reported. It further stated that the ships' crews will practice joint operations such as sailing in unified route order, resisting enemy airstrikes, and conducting a training naval battle.

It is to be noted that a series of naval exercises are being conducted since last month as part of the Russian armed forces' 2022 training schedule. The drills are intended at coordinating the actions of Russia's Navy and aerospace forces in the oceans to preserve the country's national interests and repel military threats. The exercises are planned to involve over 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 pieces of military equipment, and over 10,000 military personnel, as per Sputnik.

Russian sends nuclear-capable bombers & fighter jets to its airfield in Syria

The Russian military has also sent long-range nuclear-capable bombers and fighter jets to its airfield in Syria on February 15, delivering state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles for large naval manoeuvres in the area. Additionally, Russia's Defence Minister, Sergei Shoigu also visited Syria to oversee the exercises, which have been dubbed as the largest Russian naval deployment to the Mediterranean Sea since the Cold War, the Associated Press (AP) reported. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the drill in the eastern Mediterranean involves 15 warships and over 30 warplanes and is part of a series of large-scale naval drills that began last month.

Image: AP/Representative