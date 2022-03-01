Russia At UNGA: 'Moscow Has No Plans To Occupy Kyiv But It's Must To Demilitarise Ukraine'

Occupying Ukraine is not part of Moscow’s plans, asserted Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Vasily Nebenzya. During the rare emergency session in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the Russian envoy said, “The occupation of Ukraine is not part of our plans. The purpose of this special operation is to protect people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years. For this, it is necessary to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine”.

It is to note that Nebenzya’s remarks came as Russia continued to attack major cities in Ukraine and claimed hundreds of civilian lives. On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a "special" military operation into Ukraine saying that Russian troops will only "demilitarise" its neighbouring nation. After the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failed to pass a resolution on Russia’s ‘aggression’ into Ukraine, Ukraine had requested the General Assembly session.

UNSC meets to discuss humanitarian assistance in Ukraine

The 163-member assembly convened to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine where UNGA president Abdulla Shahid underscored that the military offensive launched by Russia five days ago was a violation of the integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. Following the UNGA session, the UNSC again met to discuss the humanitarian situation in war-ravaged Ukraine.

But, at the UNSC, Russia dismissed Ukraine’s claims of suffering civilian casualties. Russian envoy to UN said, “Over 5 days of operation, there hasn't been a single documented case of targetted destruction or evidence of the death of civilians caused by the Russian military... people are trying to blame us for what's being done by Ukraine itself."

“Russian Defence Ministry confirms that all peaceful citizens of Kyiv can leave the capital of Ukraine without hindrance via Kyiv-Vasilkov road which is open & safe. This op doesn't impact critical civilian infrastructure,” Nebenzya stressed.

“Ukrainian authorities issued an order to distribute arms to anyone who wants it, including criminals let out of prisons for that specific purpose, resulting in mass incidences of robberies, killings, & lootings,” he also said.

#Nebenzia: A “bubble” of lies and fakes is being created around the🇷🇺special military operation. It is the houses in #Donbas that were destroyed by nationalists &🇺🇦that Western media most often brazenly present as consequences of Russia’s military operation in🇺🇦. pic.twitter.com/B36hXggH45 — Russian Mission UN (@RussiaUN) March 1, 2022

Image: AP