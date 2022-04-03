Russia Attacked Major Oil Refinery In Ukraine's Kremenchuk, Says Russian Defence Ministry

In the latest development of the Moscow-Kyiv conflict, the Russian invaders have launched a massive assault on Kremenchuk, with firing at the refinery and other nearby gasoline and lubricant storage. According to the Kyiv Independent, during the April 1 missile strike, Russian troops damaged Ukraine's biggest oil refinery in Kremenchuk. The report comes after the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin said, “Unfortunately, the company's infrastructure has been destroyed. The plant is not working. Our rescuers continue to heroically put out the fire," Ukraine Pravda reported.

Apart from Ukraine's biggest oil refinery in Kremenchuk, Russia has carried out targeted assaults on oil installations around Ukraine, particularly in Lviv and Dnipro.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the assault in the Kremenchuk oil refinery, stating that its troops had damaged gasoline and diesel fuel storage facilities at the oil refinery with high-precision long-range weaponry, according to The Wall Street Journal. This assault occurred after Russia accused Ukraine of shooting missiles at an oil station in Belgorod, a Russian city 20 miles from the Ukrainian border on Friday.

Russia attacked gasoline and diesel fuel storage facilities: Defense Ministry

During a press conference on Saturday, Russian Defence Ministry Spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov said that the Russian military has attacked gasoline and diesel fuel storage facilities that were aiding Ukrainian soldiers in the nation's eastern and central areas. According to Konashenkov, Russia also used high-precision air-based rockets to strike military airbases in Poltava and Dnipro, cities to the east of Kremenchuk, CNN reported.

Lunin further stated that some people have suffered burn injuries but their lives are not in danger. He added that there is no environmental disaster, and the State Emergency Service is keeping an eye on the situation.

Lunin went on to say that he has requested the inhabitants of the Poltava region to avoid queuing for gasoline and from creating a fake scarcity. "The war is ongoing in Ukraine, the situation is extremely difficult, but it is completely controlled," citing the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Ukraine Pravda reported.

Furthermore, Russian troops on Saturday night launched missiles at infrastructure and residential structures in different parts of eastern Ukraine, including Poltava. Officials in the area said they were trying to figure out how many people were killed. According to The Wall Street Journal, three short-range ballistic missiles were fired from Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014, on Odessa's southern district. Maksym Marchenko, the chief of Odessa's regional military administration, confirmed there were casualties but did not specify whether they were military or civilian.

(Image: AP)