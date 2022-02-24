Russia Attacks Ukraine: EU To Impose 'harshest Package Of Sanctions Ever Implemented'

Coming down heavily on Russia's military strikes against Ukraine, the European Union (EU) on Thursday announced that it would impose the 'hardest sanctions ever implemented' against Kremlin for their aggression. Addressing a press brief, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the 'barbaric attack' by Russia and promised to hold President Vladimir Putin accountable for it.

"We condemn this barbaric attack, and the cynical arguments used to justify it. President Putin is bringing the war back to Europe and in these dark hours, the EU stands with Ukraine and its people. We are facing unprecedented acts of aggression by Russia against a sovereign and independent country. Russia's target is not only Ukraine but the stability and the whole of the international peace order. We will hold President Putin accountable for that," said the EU Commission President.

'EU sanctions will weaken Russia's economic base': von der Leyen

"Later today, we will present a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European leaders for approval. We will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking access to technology and markets key to Russia. We will weaken Russia's economic base and its capacity to modernise. In addition, we will freeze assets in the EU and stop the access of Russian banks to European financial markets. These sanctions are designed to take a heavy toll on Kremlin's ability to finance war," she added.

https://t.co/AHtTVEvHgV — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 24, 2022

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell also condemned Putin's military action saying that the EU would not let him destroy the global law. "We will implement the hardest sanctions we have ever implemented. Russia will have to face serious consequences," warned.

Borrell also underlined that this was not a question of 'diplomatic power games', but life and death where the future of a country was involved. Pledging the EU's united support to Ukraine, he asserted that 'no violence is meant to obtain political gains'. "We are the strongest group of nations, and this should not be underestimated. President Putin needs to stop this senseless aggression, we will stand with the people of Ukraine," he said.

Russia launches offensive on Ukraine

President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered the 'special' operation in the Donbas region, warning of retaliation against anyone who interfered.

Putin said, "Our plans (of special military operation) in Ukraine do not include occupying Ukrainian territory. We will aim at the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. Anyone who tries to interfere with us, or even more so, to create threats for our country and our people, must know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never before experienced in your history."

Shortly after, explosion reports emerged from several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv. On-ground sources have informed Republic Media Network that two booms were heard from an apartment on Khreshatyk, Kyiv in 3 minutes. Ukrainian ammunition depot has also been destroyed in the explosions.

