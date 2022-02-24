Russia Attacks Ukraine: Germany Says It's 'terrible Day For Kyiv And Dark Day For Europe'

Denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching military operations in Ukraine further violating international rights, Germany termed the Kremlin leader's move as "terrible day" for Kyiv and a "dark day" for Europe. He called upon the Russian government and asked them to stop all its military actions against Ukarine and to withdraw its troops immediately. This came shortly after Russian troops launched a 'war' on Ukraine followed by airstrikes and bombings in the breakaway regions of Ukraine near Kyiv and other areas cities.

Further joining in the chorus of voices condemning Russia's military operations, German chancellor Olaf Scholz has condemned the military operation carried out by the Russian government in Ukraine by calling it a blatant violation of international law that cannot be justified by anything. He also termed it a "reckless act" by Putin in the strongest possible terms.

Calling it a "terrible day" for Ukraine and a "dark day" for Europe, Olaf Scholz in a written statement on Thursday extended his solidarity with the country and its people and said Russia must immediately stop its military actions in Ukraine. He further affirmed that Germany will continue to work closely with others within the framework of the Group of Seven, NATO, and the European Union.

Notably, the German chancellor also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over a phone call to extend solidarity and assured firm support to Ukraine in this "hard hour", tweeted German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

Russia's 'military attack' on Ukraine

In a fierce address on Wednesday, Russia had declared war on Ukraine and warned other countries from interfering into it. In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared about authorising Russian troops to carry out a "special military operation" in the Donbas region of Ukraine. Stating that the operations aim for a “demilitarisation and denasification” of Ukraine, he called on Ukrainian servicemen to lay down their weapons and leave the combat zone.

In addition, he also warned other countries from interference and said that any such attempts would lead to “consequences they have never seen.” Following this, reports of multiple explosions and bombings have started surfacing from the war-hit regions, especially from Kharkiv, a large city 35 kilometres south of the Russian border and the capital city, Kyiv. Also, citizens have been rushing out of their homes to get out of the country at the earliest while the Ukrainian military continues to remain in force to combat the attacks.

