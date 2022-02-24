Russia Attacks Ukraine: How Vladimir Putin Decided To Launch A Full-scale Invasion

As Russia advances with full aggression in its violent conquest of Ukraine on Thursday, the series of diplomatic deliberation to circumvent war have been hit with a stalemate.

How did the war commence on Thursday?

The Russian attack in Ukraine's separatist region Donbas commenced after Russian President Vladimir Putin in an unanticipated TV announcement declared the commencement of ‘special military operations' in Ukraine’s breakaway regions Luhansk and Donetsk on Thursday. Delivering an emergency address, Putin said the operation has been launched to demilitarize the country.

Post Vladimir Putin’s announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared the imposition of 'Martial law' across the country and asked the citizens to remain at home and stay calm. The announcement came on the backdrop of multiple explosions and bombings by Russian troops on Ukrainian land.

Just a day ahead of the beginning of the unabated military action, the lawmakers in Ukraine have approved a nationwide state of emergency. The Kyiv parliament had approved Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request to impose an emergency for a month.

Russia’s offensive came in despite several sanctions being imposed on it by the west. The US along with other Pro-Kyiv nations had announced stringent sanctions against Russia after it recognised the pro-Moscow rebel regions as independent and sovereign nations. Despite being threatened of prolonged economic repercussions globally, President Putin didn’t hesitate to step back from his incursion in Ukraine, closing all doors for talks to end the crisis.

How did the Ukraine-Russia crisis explode?

The crisis germinated weeks ago after Moscow amassed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion.

The conflict soared on February 21, Monday as President Putin signed decrees recognizing the Donetsk and Luhansk regions' independence, eight years after fighting erupted between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces.

Later, to up the ante against Kyiv, he urged the Russian lawmakers to approve the measures suggested by him to pave the way for military support to the ‘Independent’ rebel nations. The Kremlin leader had ordered Russian troops to go there for “peacekeeping.”

“I consider it necessary to take a long-overdue decision: To immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic,” Putin had said.

Acting swiftly on the Russian tactics, the US had imposed sanctions on Russian-controlled companies, two Russian banks and banned Russia from accessing Western financial institutions. Other Western allies, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan, have also imposed sanctions on Moscow and Germany has stalled its Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

How did Russia use Ukraine's rebels against it?

It is pertinent to mention here that the battle between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and, Lugansk Republics is not new. It has been going on since 2014. In a bid to control the violence in the Donbas region, an accord called the Minsk agreement was signed in February 2015. The deal came after tough negotiations among leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine, the Normandy group. However, the agreement did not exhibit the desired result, and, it is visible only in the papers, resulting in frequent sporadic clashes.

Russia had already annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014, and pro-Russia rebels have since been fighting Ukrainian forces causing more than 14,000 people's deaths.

