Russia Attacks Ukraine: How Vladimir Putin Planned Invasion Despite Promise On Diplomacy

In the wake of Russia-led missile explosions toward and highly-anticipated takeover of Ukraine, it is of vital importance that one comprehends the ongoing issue as a protracted conflict that began despite Vladimir Putin's word against invasion and use of force. While experts comment the face-off is a built-up that was prevalent since the Cold War era between the US and the Soviet Union, contemporary political analysts perceive it as a residual of the regional hegemony of Russia, despite the dissolution of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR) in 1991.

Based on statements by then Russian leaders, it is concluded that Russia has been fearful of Ukraine's 'possible' integration with NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) which would amount to a threat to Russia's integrity to an extent. It is pertinent to mention here that relations between Ukraine and NATO commenced in 1992, while apprehensions on the Russian invasion has prevailed.

How did Russia plan to invade Ukraine?

The military deployment of the Russian Army along the Ukrainian border and the rebel region of Donbas, comprising Donetsk and Luhansk is indicative of two denominations of Ukraine. Impacted by the undue influence of the Kremlin, Ukraine is divided amongst people who perceive Ukraine as a part of Europe and those who see it intrinsically connected to Russia.

Ongoing clashes in pro-Russia separatist areas, particularly in Luhansk

In view of pro-Russians concentration in Donetsk and Luhansk, on February 18 Russia ordered a full troop mobilization and called on reservists to report at the military enlist offices, according to AP. Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russia separatist government even released a notice citing 'an immediate threat of aggression' from Ukrainian forces. In addition, pro-Russia separatists even prompted a swift evacuation of civilians to Russia. Considering Donetsk and Luhansk apprehended the use of force from the Ukrainian side, even before reports of bombings emerged, can help conclude Putin's intentions to invade Ukraine despite Kremlin denying the same to the world.

Russian bombing and military advancement in Kharkiv

On February 24, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba declared, "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

The statement holds relevance against Putin's orders to execute a military operation in the newly-formed Donbas on the pretext to 'demilitarize' Ukraine, in a live TV address.

His latest statement read, "Latest update. No, this is not a Russian invasion only in the east of Ukraine, but a full-scale attack from multiple directions. No, the Ukrainian defence has not collapsed. Ukrainian army took the fight. Ukraine stands with both feet on the ground & continues to defend itself."

From Russia-controlled Crimea, northwards

Contradicting his own stance, Putin further advanced Russian troops to Ukraine from the annexed- Crimea in the south, moments after Kremlin vouched for no plan to invade the erstwhile Soviet Union country. Shockingly, while explosions and bombings appeared in Crimea, Putin, in a press release, urged the Ukrainian troops to give up on weapons and 'return home' while admitting that clashes between Ukraine and Russia are 'inevitable'.

From Belarus, north of Ukraine's capital Kyiv

While the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that troops of his country are not participating in a military operation announced by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The justification came amid reports by the Belta News Agency that Russian troops attacked Ukraine from Belarus with support of Belarusian troops at around 5 AM local time. Seemingly unaffected by developments in the north of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Lukashenko said that there was not a single thing to worry about.

Also, on February 19 The Associated Press reported that Moscow extended its military drills with Belarus near Ukraine’s northern borders. The presence of Russian troops fuelled speculations over their aim to attack Kyiv which is a three-hour drive away.

At Ukraine's Odesa port, along the Black Sea

During early hours on Thursday, Ukrainian Ministry issued statements regarding Russian troops' presence and arrival in the city Odesa, in a bid to cross the border city of Kharkiv. While Kremlin ordered its presence in the insides of Ukraine, residents of Kyiv had already reported the sounds of missile strikes near the Vasilkovsky airfield. Subsequently, the Mayor of Dnipro, located in the eastern part of Ukraine, and 391 kilometres from Kyiv, had reported explosions and airstrikes.

