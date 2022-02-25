Russia Attacks Ukraine: IOC Demands Relocation And Cancelling Of Sporting Events In Russia

Condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday urged all International Sports Federations to cancel or relocate their sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus. The IOC asked the sports federation to take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarussian administrations into account and consider the safety and security of the athletes' absolute priority.

IOC also urged that no Russian or Belarussian flag be displayed or their anthem be played in any international sports events which are not already part of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions for Russia.

"The IOC EB expresses its deep concerns about the safety of the members of the Olympic Community in Ukraine and stands in full solidarity. It notes that the special IOC task force is in contact with the Olympic Community in the country to coordinate humanitarian assistance where possible," the IOC said in a statement.

It further added, "The IOC EB asks the task force to continue to closely monitor the situation and to keep the IOC EB informed and updated, also with regard to potential amendments of today’s resolution."

Russian GP cancelled

F1 on Friday informed that the Russian Grand Prix has been officially cancelled after Russia launched a 'special military operation' in Ukraine. In an official statement, F1 noted that it would be impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances. "We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation," it said.

Not only this, but the UEFA Champions League final has also been moved from St Petersburg to the Stade de France in Paris. Moreover, in a development related to Fifa world cup play-offs, the Polish football association has asked FIFA to “urgently clarify the issues related to the organisation of the match”.

Russia's military invaded Ukraine on Thursday with a series of missile strikes on several cities and military bases, followed by sending troops in from several areas in the east; from Belarus to the north and from the southern region of Crimea.

Image: AP