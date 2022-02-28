Russia Attacks Ukraine: 'No Indian Will Be Left Behind If In Trouble,' Says Gen VK Singh

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation and Former Army veteran General VK Singh assured that no Indian will be left behind in the war-struck Ukraine amid the high tension situation. Army veteran General VK Singh informed Indians stranded in the country to have patience as a single mistake could make things go wrong. The Param Visisht Seva Medal (PVSM) awardee informed about being alert of the chaos and agitated guards at the border of both countries - Russia and Ukraine, and not following the instructions or the protocols could invite trouble.

No Indian will be left behind if he/she gets into trouble. In a war zone, there'll be restrictions, confusion&agitated border guards on both sides. If you don't have patience&don't follow the instructions things can go wrong: Union Minister & former Army Chief Gen VK Singh

Quoting the famous tweet of India's former Foreign Minister Late Sushma Swaraj, "even if you're stuck on Mars, Indian Embassy will help you," General VK Singh said that this is the philosophy of the Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he apppreciated the Prime Minister for his long vision. While speaking to news agency ANI, The Union Minister said, "PM is visionary in his thinking and decided to despatch four Ministers to countries bordering Ukraine to help better coordinate evacuation of Indian nationals.''

4 Union Mins to travel to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to co-ordinate evacuation

After Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28 morning, it was announced that the aforementioned ministers would be travelling to the neighbouring countries to provide better assistance and coordination in evacuating Indians.

According to the information, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will travel to co-ordinate evacuation in Slovakia, Former Aviation Minister and currently Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will assist and supervise the situation in Hungary. Gen (Retd.) VK Singh will be in Poland. Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will oversee the situation in Romania and Moldova.

Operation Ganga

The Indian government started a mission named "Operation Ganga" to evacuate citizens from the crisis-torn Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine war. So far, three flights in partnership with Air India have landed with the evacuated Indian Citizens. The first Air India flight landed in Mumbai from Bucharest carrying 219 students on Saturday, while another flight landed in Delhi carrying 250 citizens on Sunday midnight. Another flight landed on February 27 morning in Delhi from Hungary's capital Budapest carrying 250 students.

