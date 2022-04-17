Last Updated:

Russia Attacks Ukraine: Son Of Zaporizhzhia City Council Head Kidnapped By Russian Troops

In the latest development, the head of the Zaporizhzhia district state administration, Oleh Buryak said that his son has been abducted at Russian Checkpoint

In the latest development in the Russia-Ukraine war, the head of the Zaporizhzhia district state administration, Oleh Buryak said that his son has been abducted at a Russian checkpoint in Vasylivka while an evacuation convoy was moving from Melitopol to Zaporizhzhia. According to the Ukrainian media outlet, Ukrinform, the City Council Head Buryak's 16-year-old son was kidnapped on April 8 when his son was driving a car with two women he knew and three young children. 

Buryak said, "Everyone went to Zaporizhzhia. The convoy of cars was stopped by the Russian military and they began to approach each one to check who was going where. They saw my son's phone and pulled him out of the car."

Buryak revealed that the car was kept at the checkpoint for three hours and then everyone was released, except his son. Acquaintances said that they begged to release the boy. The report quoted the RSA head saying, "They (military - ed.) Have tablets and they found that I am the boy's father. All this time we tried to solve the issue on our own, but it didn't work out." The Ukrainian media also reported that Russian troops have abducted more than a hundred people, half of whom continue to remain in captivity. 

Zelenskyy says Russian crimes against civilians will end negotiations

Embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia's war crimes against civilians would put an end to the negotiation process. "The destruction of all our guys in Mariupol – what they are doing now – can put an end to any format of negotiations. More cases of atrocities will emerge, and there is more chance that negotiants will not continue or the agreements will not be implemented," Zelenskyy said on Saturday during a meeting with Ukrainian journalists in Kyiv. 

