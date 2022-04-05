In a massive development, Sweden will now expel three Russian diplomats amid the global faceoff over the Bucha genocide claim. The move comes shortly after Italy announced earlier in the day that they will expel 30 diplomats. While speaking to the media, Sweden Foreign Minister Ann Linde stated that they will remove three envoys who are not acting in accordance with international rules.

Ann Linde told reporters, "Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has... decided to deport three Russian diplomats whose work in Sweden is not in accordance with the Vienna Convention."

According to the Russian news agency TASS, Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday announced that the country has expelled 30 Russian diplomats citing security concerns. Earlier in the day, Italy had summoned Russia's ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov to inform that the enoys were being expelled.

Di Maio in a statement said, "The measure is in agreement with other European and Atlantic partners and is necessary for reasons linked to our national security and in the context of the current crisis caused by the unjustified aggression against Ukraine on the part of the Russian Federation."

A number of other countries, including Germany and France, have taken similar steps following civilian killings in Ukraine's Bucha. Several other governments have probed investigation in the war crimes, while other nations are trying to impose strict sanctions on Russia.

Bucha genocide

On Sunday, April 3, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that they have found 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin and other towns and villages during the first two days since Russia initiated attacks in these regions. The Defence Ministry added that the exact number of victims of Russian armed forces "will be much higher".

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday, April 3, shared the images of horrors caused by retreating Russian troops in Bucha city. In a tweet, the Ukrainian FM said, "Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII." It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian military offensive against Ukraine continues for day 41.

Several leaders from Europe have condemned the Vladimir Putin-led country's action and called for an investigation. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, April 4, called for an independent inquiry into the civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Taking to Twitter, the UN chief said that he was "deeply shocked" by the visuals of civilian deaths in Bucha. Guterres also called for "effective accountability" for those involved in the atrocity.

