Amid the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine and heavy explosions in the capital city of Kyiv, wreaking havoc across the eastern European country, residents are compelled to take refuge in whatever structure and amenities available to them. In desperate attempts to save the lives of family members and themselves, gritty visuals of Ukrainian nationals in-hiding and underground, in a bid to merely survive, was accessed by Republic TV.

In a heart-warming video, seemingly scared of possible shelling and bombings, a 4-year-old child along with his mother and the individual holding the camera, are swiftly moving away from their residence to safer locations. Notably, the streets of Ukraine are isolated with no civilian movements while sounds of alarms, firefighters and shelling on the orders of Vladimir Putin linger in the background.

Invaded by Russia, Ukrainians rush towards safer locations seeking refuge

Another video showed a group of kids who are hiding in the underground basement of a parking lot to avail themselves of shelter amid the Russian invasion of Kyiv. It is pertinent to mention that while adults appeared desperate to flee and rescue family members against Putin's attack, children donning colourful woollen clothes smiled for videos while clinging onto their stuffed toys.

In another visual accessed by Republic TV, a family member is seen extending his hand in support of another while the latter is entering the underground basement of a parking lot. In the background, a mother, holding water bottles, can be seen helping her toddler reach for the basement. Seemingly an affluent family had a luxury vehicle parked in the space which depicts that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has endangered the lives of people from each strata of the society and not just the destitute.

Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister has said that Vladimir Putin's army entered Kyiv's northern parts, an hour after air raid sirens went off in the capital city. Also, the Minister mentioned the Russian forces are donned in Ukrainian Army uniforms and were able to snatch their military vehicles too.

While the Kremlin has claimed the explosion of over 83 Ukrainian military facilities, including 11 airbases, Ukraine claimed more than 60 Russian battalion tactical groups have been destroyed - the equivalent of around 30,000 to 60,000 troops. The United Kingdom Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has estimated that 450 Russian Army soldiers have been killed so far.

The visuals accessed by Republic TV show massive air bombings and destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure during the wee hours of Friday while firefighters and tankers strolled the avenues of Ukraine's provinces.