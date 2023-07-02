Russia Attempts To Erase All Traces Of Wagner Mutiny From Media: Reports

Wagner mercenary group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has been engaged in scandalous activities within Russia for almost ten years, establishing a vast network of troll factories, orchestrating Russia's involvement in foreign election interference, and financing the Wagner mercenary group, which participated in the conflict in Ukraine and supported dictators in Africa, reported the UK's The Guardian.

During the recent mutiny over the weekend in Russia, he further fuelled the unrest by inciting an armed rebellion, causing concerns that it could escalate into acts of retribution or even looting in Moscow. The upscale residences in Moscow's affluent Rublyovka district are particularly at risk.

“This call to go get those thieves in Rublyovka was revolutionary,” The Guardian quoted Konstantin Remchukov, Editor-in-Chief of Nezavisimaya Gazeta, who saw Vladimir Putin last week at a closed-door meeting for top editors. “[The elite] truly fear Prigozhin as a possible alternative to Putin. There would be no guarantees, no protection, no rules to the game.”

Russia blocks pro-Prigozhin websites

As of Friday, Russia implemented website blocking measures targeting various online media outlets including Ria Fan, Politics Today, Economy Today, Neva News, and People's News. These websites were part of a larger media network of online platforms that disseminated false information in alignment with Prigozhin's agenda.

According to the St. Petersburg-based outlet Rotunda, it was reported that the Wagner chief's Internet Research Agency, which operated as a troll factory where underpaid interns would attempt to incite anger and foster distrust by posting aggressive comments on news articles and social media, has been shut down.

Prigozhin had for years denied that he was the founder of the organisation until earlier this year. “I’ve never just been the financier of the Internet Research Agency,” he said. “I invented it, I created it, I managed it for a long time. It was founded to protect the Russian information space from boorish aggressive propaganda of anti-Russian narrative from the west.”

Is Belarus building an army camp for Wagner?

Based on the analysis of satellite images conducted by The Associated Press on Saturday, a newly constructed camp resembling a military-style facility has been identified in Belarus. Statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials have suggested that this camp might be intended for accommodating fighters affiliated with the Wagner mercenary group.

Satellite images provided by Planet Labs PLC reveal the presence of dozens of tents that were erected within the past two weeks at a former military base near Osipovichi, a town located 230 kilometers (142 miles) north of the Ukrainian border. A satellite photo taken on June 15 shows no indication of the rows of white and green structures that are clearly visible in a subsequent image dated June 30.

Prigozhin, along with his fighters, managed to avoid prosecution and were granted sanctuary in Belarus after Wagner troops, who had previously fought alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, seized a military headquarters in southern Russia and embarked on a march of hundreds of kilometers toward Moscow without apparent hindrance.