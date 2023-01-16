Russia Authorises Kazakhstan To Deliver 3,00,000 Tons Of Oil To Germany Via Its Pipeline

Russia's Energy Ministry on Sunday, January 15 authorized Kazakhstan's company Kaztransoil to deliver 300,000 tons of oil to Germany in the first quarter of 2023 via Russia's major Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline, the firm's press service said. The pipeline transit system of Russia's Transneft company running from the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point will be used to deliver oil to Berlin, the company stated in the release. "Oil transit will be carried out within the framework of the relevant agreement between the government of Kazakhstan and Russia signed June 7, 2002," it noted. The measure was first announced in a schedule for the transit of oil from the CIS member states from the territory of the Russian Federation.

"JSC KazTransOil has received confirmation from the Energy Ministry of the Russian Federation for the transport of 300,000 tonnes of Kazakh oil in the first quarter of 2023 via the oil pipeline network of PJSC Transneft to the Adamova Zastava oil transfer station for further delivery to Germany," the company informed in response to an enquiry by Russian news agency Interfax.

1.5 million tonnes of oil to be exported to Germany

Kazakh Energy Minister, Bolat Akchulakov, had earlier unveiled Kazakhstan's plans to export 1.5 million tonnes of oil to Germany in 2023 and further expand the capacity to 7 million tonnes, Interfax reported. “There is enough capacity [in the pipeline system]. The main thing is for the consumers [from Germany] to take it. We have never had major problems with Russia in terms of pumping,” Akchulakov said.

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Interfax that Moscow stands ready to approve the ally Kazakhstan's application for the transport of Kazakh oil shipped from Moscow to Germany in a friendly gesture. "In light of plans to reduce dependence on Russian oil, European players earlier forwarded requests to Kazakhstan regarding deliveries of raw materials," the agency had reported. Later, Kazakhstan's KazTransOil submitted a formal request to Transneft to start the oil deliveries.

The state-owned oil transportation company, Kaztransoil, noted in the statement that the oil will be first sourced from the Karachaganak field in western Kazakhstan and then supplied to Germany. It will first be delivered to Poland via Belarus and then will be exported to Germany. In the month of January, the delivery will amount to 20,000 tons.