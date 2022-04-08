Russia Avers Draft Resolution Suspending UNHRC Membership Sets 'dangerous Precedent'

In response to the United Nations vote on a resolution suspending Moscow from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Russia on Thursday called on members states to reject the draft, saying it would set "a dangerous precedent." Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Russian deputy ambassador to the UN, Gennady Kuzmin alleged that the draft proposal "has no relationship to the actual human rights situation" on the ground. He also claimed that the said vote is an attempt by the US to uphold its "dominant position."

"Today is not the time nor place for theatrics or these kinds of extremely theatrical performances like the one presented by Ukraine. In fact, the draft resolution we are considering today has no relationship to the actual human rights situation on the ground... It is an attempt by the United States to maintain dominant position and total control to continue its attempt at human rights colonialism in international relations," Kuzmin said, as quoted by CNN.

Russia circulated a note warning of "consequences" ahead of UNHRC vote

Meanwhile, reports emerged that Russia at the UN circulated "a note" to the member states warning of "consequences" ahead of the vote on the US-led resolution to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, CNN reported, citing multiple sources from the council. The said note allegedly stated that "not only support for such an initiative but also an equidistant position in the vote (i.e. abstention or non-participation) will be considered as an unfriendly gesture."

It is pertinent to mention that Russia's "threatening memo" came just before United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council during a meeting on Thursday. As many as 93 members voted in favour with 58 abstentions and 24 against the draft resolution that said UNGA 'may suspend the rights of membership bin the HRC of a member of the Council that commits gross and systematic violations of human rights."

Shortly after the decision, the UN director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), Louis Charbonneau, said in a statement that the temporary removal of Russia delivers a "crystal-clear message" that Moscow's leadership has "no business" on the council due to its routinely committed horrific rights violations in Ukraine. He also noted the Bucha massacre, adding that the "victims of the families deserve to see those responsible held to account."

Biden calls Russia's suspension 'meaningful step'

US President Joe Biden on Thursday lauded the UNGA vote suspending Russia from HRC in response to the Moscow-led atrocities in Ukraine. "I applaud the overwhelming vote today in the General Assembly of the United Nations to kick Russia off the UN Human Rights Council. This is a meaningful step by the international community further demonstrating how Putin's war has made Russia an international pariah," the US President said in a statement. US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield also called the proposal to suspend Russia from HRC an "important historic moment."

