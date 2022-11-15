Russia Avers Zelenskyy’s ‘no Minsk 3’ Statement Shows Ukraine's Unwillingness To Negotiate

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s passionate address at the G20 Summit and his recent “no Minsk 3” statement has prompted a fiery response by Russia. Commenting on Zelenskyy’s “no Minsk 3” remarks, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that, “Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement that there will be ‘no Minsk-3’ confirms Kyiv's unwillingness to negotiate.”

Peskov told Russian news agency RIA Novosti, “This statement of Zelenskyy, absolutely confirms” that Ukraine is not willing to sit at the negotiation table. “Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but Kyiv has imposed a ban on them at the legislative level", he stated. On Tuesday, Zelenskyy during his virtual address at the G20 Summit, which is being organised in Bali Indonesia, asserted, “There will be no Minsk-3 that Russia will violate immediately after the conclusion."

Minsk agreements were a series of international agreements which sought to end the Donbas war which was fought between armed Russian separatist groups and the Armed forces of Ukraine. The first agreement, also known as the ‘Minsk protocol’, was first drafted in 2014. However, the agreement failed to stop the dispute. Thus, Minsk 2 was signed on 12 February 2015 which led to a ceasefire in the region. Although the recent Russian invasion of the Ukrainian territories reflects the failure of the agreement.

Lavrov called Zelenskyy’s G20 address 'a performance'

On Tuesday, RIA Novosti reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Zelenskyy’s G20 summit speech “a performance that goes beyond all regulations and decency.” Lavrov accused the West of trying to “divert attention from the real G20 agenda.”

Taking a similar stance as Peskov, Lavrov claimed at a press conference that “Ukraine is slowing down”, the negotiation process. “Russia has repeatedly confirmed that it does not refuse negotiations. The longer Kyiv takes this position, the more difficult it will be to agree," said Lavrov who was leading the Russian delegates at the G20 summit after it was announced that Putin will not be attending the event. Contrary to the reports of the Western bloc planning to shun the Russian delegates, no walkouts were staged during Lavrov's speech which came after Zelenskyy’s 20-minute address.