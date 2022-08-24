Last Updated:

Russia-backed Donetsk's Headquarters Hit By HIMARS Rockets, Pushilin Survives

At least one person was killed and two others were injured in the shelling. The shelling damaged the administration building of the Russian-backed head of DPR.

Denis Pushilin

Pro-Russia Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a breakaway Ukrainian region, has accused Kyiv of bombing DPR's administration building using HIMARS rockets. As per a report of RIA Novosti, the deputy head of the People's Militia Department of the DPR, Eduard Basurin, alleged that Ukrainian forces used HIMARS to target the region's administrative building, and hit the upper floor. DPR head Denis Pushilin was lucky to escape the attack. Pushilin was not injured in the shelling and "was in a safe place", Interfax reported, citing the administration. 

However, at least one person was killed and two others injured. The shelling damaged the administration building of the head of the self-proclaimed DPR and the Central Hotel on Artyoma Street, RIA Novosti reported, citing the defence headquarters. Later, a fire was also reported in the administration building of the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin had recognized the independence of breakaway regions Luhansk and Donetsk before launching the war in Ukraine. Petro Andriuschenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, has claimed that Russia plans to hold referendum on the annexation of Donetsk to Russia on September 11. He added that the Russian-backed regional administration in Donetsk has been directed to make preparations for the venue and commissions. 

Russian-backed official claims Ivan Sushko died in car explosion

Meanwhile, a Russian-backed official in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia has died in a car explosion. Ivan Sushko, who headed the town of Mykhailivka, was injured in the explosion and was taken to hospital for treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries, Vladimir Rogov, a member of Russian-backed Zaporizhzhia's administration said in a post on Telegram. He added that an explosive device was "placed" under the seat of Sushko's car. Earlier this month, the Russian-backed head of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo was taken to hospital for treatment in Moscow. The Russian defence ministry had claimed that it was a case of attempted poisoning. 

Ukraine claims 45700 Russian troops since war began 

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for more than 170 days, the Ukrainian armed forces have claimed that around 45,700 Russian troops have been liquidated since the onset of the military conflict. The weaponry losses of Russian forces include 266 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 147 anti-aircraft warfare, 234 aircraft, 199 helicopters, 3160 vehicles and fuel tanks.

According to Ukraine, Russia has lost 15 ships or boats, 196 cruise missiles, 819 unmanned aerial vehicles and 99 special equipment. The Ukrainian armed forces further revealed that the Russian army has faced a loss of 1924 tanks, 4243 armoured vehicles and 1036 artillery systems between 24 February to 24 August. 

