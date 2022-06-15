Russia Bans Entry Of 49 British Journalists & UK Citizens; Says 'they Spread Russophobia'

Quick links:
Image: AP/Pixabay
Russia, on Tuesday, took strong action and banned several accredited British journalists and other associates related to the media organisation. According to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, it has blacklisted at least 49 British journalists and defence figures from entering Russia. It said that these people were spreading false information about Russia and Donbass since the onset of the "special military operations" on Ukraine.
The ministry accused the British media personnel as "one-sided" and blamed them for spreading "Russophobia" in British society. "The British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and the events in Ukraine and Donbass. With their biased assessments, they also contribute to fueling Russophobia in British society," the statement read.
"Persons associated with the defence complex of Great Britain are involved in making decisions on the supply of weapons to Ukraine, which are used by local punishers and Nazi formations to kill civilians and destroy civilian infrastructure," added the statement.
It is worth mentioning Russia initiated a war against its neighbouring country on February 24, calling it a "special military operation" in order to demilitarise Ukraine. However, this wasn't the intention of Russia as it started shelling residential buildings, hospitals, markets, schools and colleges, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. Though Ukraine, on several occasions, released videos of Russian forces attacking the country with lethal and most advanced weapons, Russia, on the other hand, denied and accused President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of spreading false information.
