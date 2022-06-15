Russia Bans Entry Of 49 British Journalists & UK Citizens; Says 'they Spread Russophobia'

Russia, on Tuesday, took strong action and banned several accredited British journalists and other associates related to the media organisation. According to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, it has blacklisted at least 49 British journalists and defence figures from entering Russia. It said that these people were spreading false information about Russia and Donbass since the onset of the "special military operations" on Ukraine.

The ministry accused the British media personnel as "one-sided" and blamed them for spreading "Russophobia" in British society. "The British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and the events in Ukraine and Donbass. With their biased assessments, they also contribute to fueling Russophobia in British society," the statement read.

"Persons associated with the defence complex of Great Britain are involved in making decisions on the supply of weapons to Ukraine, which are used by local punishers and Nazi formations to kill civilians and destroy civilian infrastructure," added the statement.

The following is a list of British subjects who are no longer allowed to enter the Russian Federation.

Shaun Walker, The Guardian Correspondent;

Con Coughlin, columnist for the Daily Telegraph;

Stuart Ramsay, Chief Correspondent, Sky News;

James Rothwell, a journalist for the Daily Telegraph;

John Witherow, Editor-in-Chief, The Times;

Chris Evans, Editor-in-Chief, Daily Telegraph;

Richard Simon Sharp, Chairman of the Board of Governors, BBC Television;

Timothy Douglas Davie, CEO, BBC Television;

Katharine Sophie Viner, Editor-in-Chief, The Guardian;

Clive Myrie, Correspondent and presenter of the BBC TV channel;

Orla Guerin, BBC correspondent;

Nicholas Anthony Robinson, BBC presenter;

Paul Adams, BBC Correspondent;

Nicholas Beake, BBC correspondent;

Alexander James Thomson, Channel 4 News Correspondent and Host;

Dan Rivers, correspondent of TV channel "Ai-Ti-Vi";

Peter Beaumont, Journalist for The Guardian;

Emma Graham-Harrison, Correspondent, The Guardian;

Sophy Ridge, journalist and host of Sky News;

Catherine Elizabeth Newman, journalist and host of Channel 4 News;

Edward Verity, editor-in-chief of the Daily Mail;

Christian Broughton, Editor-in-Chief, The Independent;

Larisa Brown, military news editor for The Times;

Mark Galeotti, political scientist;

Joseph Barnes, a correspondent for the Daily Telegraph;

Gideon Rachman, columnist for the Financial Times;

Luke Daniel Harding, Correspondent, The Guardian;

Dominic Ralph Campden Lawson, columnist for The Sunday Times and Daily Mail;

Lawrence David Freedmanis a columnist for The Sunday Times.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is worth mentioning Russia initiated a war against its neighbouring country on February 24, calling it a "special military operation" in order to demilitarise Ukraine. However, this wasn't the intention of Russia as it started shelling residential buildings, hospitals, markets, schools and colleges, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. Though Ukraine, on several occasions, released videos of Russian forces attacking the country with lethal and most advanced weapons, Russia, on the other hand, denied and accused President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of spreading false information.

Image: AP/Pixabay