Russia Bans Entry To 200 Americans Including Joe Biden's Relatives, Nancy Pelosi's Husband

Russia has announced entry bans on 200 American nationals on Friday as a retaliatory measure amid the apparent global boycott of the nation for its war on Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation issued a statement on Friday naming 200 US nationals under the entry ban.

Among the 200 US individuals listed under the entry ban are US President Joe Biden’s sister and two brothers. Moreover, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi is also included in the Russian ‘stop list’.

Russia’s retaliatory measure to US sanctions

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the measure has been taken “In response to the new individual sanctions that are being continually imposed by the Biden administration not only on Russian officials, business and public officials, and cultural figures but also on those who for one reason or another do not please Washington, a reciprocal ban on entering the Russian Federation is imposed against 200 US citizens.”

Moreover, Russia has imposed retaliatory sanctions on the commander of the US European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Christopher Cavoli along with four US under-secretaries of defence. The sanctions also include US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

The development comes amid soaring diplomatic ties of Russia in the international community for its war in Ukraine. Since the onset of the invasion, Russia has been subject to numerous sanctions by the US and its Western allies. Moreover, various nations have avoided interaction with Russian officials as a protest against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

In the statement released by Russia’s foreign ministry, the reason for the imposition of entry bans has been cited as “the promotion of the Russophobic campaign and support for the regime in Kyiv”

Meanwhile, the US administration on Friday announced the $400 million in security assistance to Ukraine under the Presidential Drawdown Authority. A special focus has been given to bolstering Ukraine’s air defence capabilities amid an increasing number of missile strikes by Russia in the ongoing war. Russia is increasingly facing drawbacks on the battlefield as Ukraine leads a highly effective counterattack. In the latest development, Russia announced the withdrawal of its military forces from the occupied Kherson region, a major victory for Ukraine.