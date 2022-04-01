Russia Bans EU Leaders, Western Media From Entering Country In Retaliation To Sanctions

The United States and the European Union have imposed severe sanctions on Russian officials, businesses, oligarchs and the economic sector ever since the war with Ukraine started on February 24, isolating the aggressor from the rest of the world. Now, in retaliation for the sanctions, Russia has decided to ban the EU's top leadership, other officials, parliamentarians, media and public figures, preventing them from visiting Russia.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that representatives of some EU member states' governments and parliaments, EU commissioners and heads of EU military structures, certain public figures and media talking heads pushing sanctions and inciting Russophobic attitudes, and the vast majority of members of the European Parliament who promote anti-Russian policies and infringing on the rights and freedoms of the Russian-speaking population are among those on the blacklist.

EU mission in Moscow has been notified

The Ministry further stated that the European Union's anti-Russia sanctions strategy has gone past any reasonable limits. It also stated that the EU mission in Moscow has been notified about the situation and any hostile sanctions from the EU against the Russian Federation and its members will be met with severe retaliation. Russia's economy is the focus of the sanctions. A number of Russian government officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have had their travel bans and assets frozen due to sanctions.

Energy is the most powerful for Russia as Putin uses it to counter sweeping Western sanctions. Russia supplies nearly a third of Europe's gas. Putin recently demanded that countries hostile to Russia should pay for Russian gas in rubles, in order to boost the ruble's value after sanctions. Putin's demand has been slammed by Western businesses and governments as a violation of existing contracts in euros or dollars. The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denied the demand stating that Russia will receive the payments according to the contracts which are in euros.

'No political blackmail could be used over gas imports'

Germany's finance minister, Christian Lindner, confirmed on Thursday that the country would continue to pay for Russian energy imports in euros. Lindner said at a joint press conference with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire that the two countries had agreed that no political blackmail could be used over gas imports.

Image: AP