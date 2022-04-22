Russia Bans Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg & 27 Other Individuals From Entering Territory

The Russian Federation has imposed a travel ban on 29 Americans in a measure that has come in retaliation for what it termed as Washington’s “ever-expanding anti-Russian sanctions”. On Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that US Vice President Kamala Harris, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby, White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain and several other White House officials would be barred to enter Russian territories. The list also stretched beyond administration to include Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff. Interestingly, both Zuckerberg and Emhoff are Jews- a community Moscow has vowed to protect from Ukrainian Nazis.

In a statement, the ministry said that ban came in response to "ever-expanding anti-Russian sanctions" brought by the Biden administration that have targeted Moscow officials and their families, as well as scientists, businessmen and cultural figures. Notably, the kremlin also targeted multiple American journalists including CNN senior international analyst Bianna Golodryga, and Washington Post columnist David Ignatius amongst others. Check out the complete list here:

Putin claims victory on Mariupol

Meanwhile, desperate to present a victory back home, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed triumph in the besieged city of Mariupol on Thursday, despite an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters still holed up at Azovstal Plant. "Mariupol has been liberated," defence minister Sergei Shoigu said during a televised meeting with Putin. However, a statement by Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, has left Russians fumed.

Appearing in an interview, Danilov opined on Ukraine hitting the US$4 billion Kerch bridge- the only joint between Crimea and mainland Russia. “Had we been able to do it, we would have already done it,” Danilov said on Thursday. “If there is a possibility, we will definitely do it.” Meanwhile, new Mass graves have been identified where Ukrainian officials say the Russians have been burying Mariupol residents killed in the fighting. The Mayor said that over 200 people are still trapped in the city. As the war continues for the eighth week, the west warned that Zelenksyy’s force would need more military supplies. This came as the Russia-Ukraine war continued for the 58th day on Friday.

(Image: AP)