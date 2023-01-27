Russia Bans US Agencies CIA, FBI's Websites For 'discrediting Its Armed Forces'

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday blocked US-based government websites, Federal Bureau of Investigation [FBI] and CIA, stating that they have been involved in spreading "fake news". The two agencies have been publishing inaccurate material and information discrediting the Russian armed forces, Roskmonadzor said, referring to the two websites, Tass reported.

Criminal offense to discredit Russia's armed forces

As it ordered the "special military operation" in Ukraine, Russia made it a criminal offense to discredit its armed forces under newly reformed article 280.3. Publishing information demeaning the Russian forces could lead to the imprisonment for up to 5 years or 30,000 rubles ($450) penalty.

This also includes discrediting Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. The laws were adopted by Russian Duma on March 4, just eight days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the military intervention on Ukrainian soil. It is illegal to spread what Moscow deems as “false information” about the Russian military, including protesting the war, or supporting Western sanctions against Russia. In some cases, propelling anti-war narrative could lead to a maximum prison time of 15 years.

The law states that "anyone found guilty of knowingly disseminating information which distorts the purpose, role and tasks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as other formations during special military and other operations” could face criminal sanctions.

During a speech at the Ronald Reagan National Defense Forum in California, US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, had staunchly slammed Russian troops "deliberate cruelty" by waging a war in Ukraine. "Russian attacks have left children dead, schools shattered, and hospitals smashed," he claimed.

Kremlin has since been issuing warnings against the Western coverage of the war and its demeaning take on its troops. Kremlin had earlier also put Netherlands-based investigative website Bellingcat's journalist, Christo Grozev on its “wanted” list over a case of disseminating “fake news” about its military.

The exact article was not specified by the Interior Ministry of the Russian Federation. Roskomnadzor had also taken off air the independent channels Echo of Moscow (Echo Moskvy) and Dozhd TV, also limiting access to their websites for anti-Russia war coverage. Blockade of one other independent radio station was also confirmed by Ekho Moskvy Editor in Chief Aleksei Venediktov on Telegram.