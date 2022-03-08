After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation against neighbouring Ukraine, the US and European allies have imposed numerous heavy sanctions on Russia in just 10 days. With this development, Russia has now become the target of 5,530 economic sanctions, making it the world's most-sanctioned nation, after Iran and North Korea, according to Castellum.ai, a global sanctions-tracking database, reported Sky News.

Spencer Vuksic, director at Castellum.AI, said "The crippling economic sanctions which targeted Iran were adopted over the course of 10 years," he says. "The same type of sanctions adopted against Russia have been implemented in the course of 10 days," reported Sky News. Notably, major sanctions imposed by the west targets corporations and financial institutions with an aim to isolate Russia.

Russia Ukraine war: Russia becomes world's most-sanctioned nation

Before Russia invaded Ukraine, Iran was the only country with a maximum number of sanctions against it, with 3,616 penalties that accumulated in the last 10 years, mostly for its nuclear programme and support of terrorism. Syria and North Korea stood in second and third places, as Damascus had 2,608 sections and 2,077 sanctions were against Pyongyang. Notably, pressure on Moscow has increased in the last two weeks as big companies like Samsung, American Express Co., and Netflix Inc. have joined the list of companies suspending or completely withdrawing business operations in Russia. It is to mention here that the maximum number of sanctions against Russia since February 22 has been imposed against individuals compared to entities—companies or government agencies reported Sky News.

Russia Sanctions

Switzerland is the leading nation that has imposed the maximum number of penalties against Russia with 568 sanctions actions, while the European Union has imposed 519 sanctions, France has announced 512 sanctions actions, and the US has imposed 243 tough sanctions, among other nations, reported Sky News. Many of the sanctions imposed by the US against Russia before the Ukraine war were for interfering in the election and attacking political opponents in Russia and abroad in the year 2016. After Russia, the list of nations most sanctioned includes Syria, North Korea, Venezuela, Myanmar, and Cuba, and sanctions actions include punishment against individuals, companies, and even limiting on-air service.

Image: AP