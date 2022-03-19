Russia Believes India Could Replace West In Russian Pharmaceutical Sector Amid Sanctions

As Russia is facing severe sanctions for its actions in Ukraine from the West, the country is looking for alternatives. On Friday, the Russian envoy to India, Denis Alipov stated that the Indian pharmaceutical companies might replace Western producers exiting Russian markets amid sanctions. As per the reports of Sputnik, Alipov stated that the withdrawal of numerous Western corporations from the Russian market and the niches that have been deserted may actually be occupied by Indian enterprises. The envoy also said that India is a "global pharmacy" and a top creator of medication replicas that are just like the original. Last year, India's Vaccine Maitri project solidified the country's status as the "global pharmacy."

At critical junctures of the pandemic, world leaders publicly praised India's efforts to swiftly increase vaccine production and supplies. Russia is now attempting to strengthen economic ties with non-European nations. The envoy stated earlier this month that Moscow supports India's autonomous foreign policy.

'Indian leadership upholds the country's persistent independent foreign policy'

Regarding India's ties, Alipov stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian leadership uphold the country's persistent independent foreign policy, according to ANI. He also said that they have stated repeatedly that they support India's autonomous foreign policy and that it strengthens its position and influence in the international arena. The Russian envoy also praised India's foreign policy approach to the current crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

In the meanwhile, the US has asked India to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. On Thursday, US Congressmen Joe Wilson and Ro Khanna, both of them are Indian-Americans, spoke with India's senior envoy to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, about the issue. They encouraged India to speak out against Vladimir Putin's targeting of civilians in Ukraine.

The US is disappointed in India

In the meanwhile, a letter was delivered to Ambassador Sandhu by Ted W Lieu and Tom Malinowski, where it was stated that though they understand India's connection with Russia, they are disappointed with the Indian government's choice to abstain from the UN General Assembly vote on March 2. On February 24, Russia started its military operation in Ukraine.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Unsplash/ AP