Russia Blacklists 228 Australian Citizens Including PM Scott Morrison, Defence Min Dutton

In strong retaliation to the endless sanctions from the West, Russia has blacklisted 228 Australian citizens, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defense Minister Peter Dutton, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Moscow noted that Canberra, in a "reckless Russophobic fuse", imposed sanctions that affected the top leaders of the Russian Federation and almost all lawmakers.

"In response, from April 7 this year, members of the Australian National Security Committee, the House of Representatives, the Senate and regional legislative assemblies are included in the 'stop list' of persons who are denied entry to Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

The move was taken in response to the actions of the current Australian government. A list of 228 people has been published.

The Australian government had on Thursday announced further embargoes on Russian oligarchs and elites amidst the relentless military aggression by Kremlin forces in Ukraine.

While attending a meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders in Brussels, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne informed that her country has decided to impose sanctions on an additional 67 Russian oligarchs that are close to President Vladimir Putin and "support his outrageous actions."

With this latest announcement, the Australian government has sanctioned over 600 Russian people and entities so far.

Australia's 20 Bushmasters to Ukraine loaded on C-17A Globemaster

Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently announced that Australia will send armoured Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought additional assistance in Ukraine's conflict with Russia. The $2.45m worth of machines have been loaded and are ready to fly to Europe from Brisbane on a RAAF C-17 Globemaster.

Bound for Ukraine: three Bushmasters get loaded onto a C-17A Globemaster at RAAF Base Amberley. 🇺🇦



The Aus Government has provided more support to the Government of Ukraine by gifting 20 Bushmasters, including two ambulance variants, to aid their response to Russia’s aggression. pic.twitter.com/sW12QQC9Or — Royal Australian Air Force (@AusAirForce) April 8, 2022

The latest round of sanctions and military aid come in the wake of emerging evidence of Russian war crimes in Bucha, which has sparked broad global condemnation. Several countries including, the US, the UK, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia and the European Union, have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

Meanwhile, the United Nations refugee agency claimed that more than 4.2 million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine in the month of February.

(With inputs from agency)