Russia Blacklists UK Foreign Secy, Other Cabinet Members Over 'anti-Russia' Actions 

The war between Russia and Ukraine has reached its 11th month, with both no signs of a ceasefire and western nations continuing to throw support to war-ravaged Ukraine. Now, it has come to the fore that Russian authorities have added Foreign Secretary of the UK James Cleverly and Chief of the General Staff Patrick Sanders to reciprocal sanctions list of 36 people, reported TASS. The development was confirmed by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Saturday.

Zakharova said that the Kremlin has taken this step in view of the British government’s continued anti-Russian actions this year. She further said a number of British Cabinet members, representatives of security agencies, and journalists have been added to the Russian blacklist, and said that apart from the UK's Foreign Secretary, the names of a few other British diplomats have also been added to the list.

Russia blacklists UK Foreign Secy, 35 other Cabinet Members

"Due to the British government’s continued anti-Russian course in January 2023, a decision was made to additionally include a number of British Cabinet members, representatives of security agencies, and journalists to the Russian blacklist. These include, in particular, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly; Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities Michael Gove; Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden; Minister Without Portfolio Nadhim Zahawi; Chief of General Staff Patrick Sanders; representatives of the Strategic Command and the National Cyber Security Centre," the diplomat said.

Russia adds actor Artur Smolyaninov in ‘foreign agents’ list

Earlier on Friday, the Russian ministry of justice listed a few popular figures on its foreign agent register. As per a report published by TASS, the list includes Russian actor Artur Smolyaninov, journalist Artemy Troitsky, ex-clergyman Sergey Kisrsanov, journalist Alexander Shelest, attorney Anatoly Furson, ex-coordinator of the Perm office of the Navalny Headquarters Sergey Ukhov, and the Tenes limited liability company, which was established by journalist Mikhail Zygar.

The Russian authorities this week also announced parallel criminal investigations against Artur Smolyaninov. The actor was found to be vocal in criticising Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Image: AP