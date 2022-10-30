Russia Claims Ukraine & UK 'disrupted' Grain Deal To Add Food Crisis To Nuclear Blackmail

Russia justified its discontinuation of the grain export agreement with Ukraine by saying that the United Kingdom and Ukraine “thwarted” the deal by orchestrating the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines and Crimea Bridge, Sputnik reported. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that the Black Sea grain deal was disrupted by the UK and Ukraine and accused the nations of adding food to "nuclear blackmail."

"The grain deal was thwarted by Zelenskyy and his terrorists, who are led by British specialists, in order to add food to nuclear blackmail. They are not satisfied with [getting] money and weapons. They need more deaths. The Kiev regime rests on this hellish throne: money, weapons, death," the diplomat said.

"The Kiev regime, out of its inherent greed, is too ravenous to give anything to anyone, even when others donate [the very same things]," she added.

Russia suspends grain deal with Ukraine

On Saturday, Russia’s Defence Ministry declared the suspension of the agreement, which was mediated by the United Nations and was slated to expire on November 19. Despite speculations that the UN would ask for an extension, Russia wrote to the UN on Saturday that “starting today” it will be suspending its participation in the deal for an “indefinite term”. It also requested a meeting with the UN Security Council on Monday to discuss the issue. The Black Sea grain deal facilitated vital exports of Ukraine’s food supplies.

Russia’s suspension of the UN-brokered deal was condemned by US President Joe Biden, who warned of a rise in global hunger. “It’s really outrageous. There’s no merit to what they’re doing. The U.N. negotiated that deal and that should be the end of it,” Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday.

With the suspension, Russia has alleged that the British Navy was responsible for the “terrorist attack” on Nord Stream gas pipelines, and “specialists” of the UK were involved in the attack on the Crimea Bridge in Sevastopol. However, the UK has refuted the allegations, with a British ministry of defence spokesperson saying: “To detract from their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defence is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale,” and that “this latest invented story, says more about the arguments going on inside the Russian government than it does about the west.”