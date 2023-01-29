The Russia Defence Ministry on Saturday said the Ukrainian troops targeted a hospital in Donbas using the US-made multiple rocket launcher system HIMARS. In the attack, 14 people were killed and at least 24 were injured. The Ministry alleged that the targets of HIMARS were agreed by Washington, which makes the US "directly complicit".

Taking to Twitter, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said, "Another Ukrainian heinous war crime. 14 civilians killed in a hospital by US-supplied missiles. And as we know from Ukrainian officials the targets of HIMARS are agreed by Washington. So it makes the US directly complicit. US taxpayers should be aware of how their money is used."

Russia calls the attack 'heinous war crime'

Meawhile, the Russian MOD said," On 28 January, at about 7.30 a.m., the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an intentional attack, using rocket-propelled projectiles of U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system, on the building of district hospital in Novoaydar (Lugansk People's Republic)." Further, they shared the details about the location, victims, and explosives used by Ukrainian troops in the attack.

"The intentional missile strike, launched at the obviously known operating civilian healthcare facility, is an undoubtedly heinous war crime of the Kyiv regime," said Russia's Ministry of Defence.

The Russian Defense Ministry has warned that those behind the attack would be found and held accountable. Meanwhile, the western nations including US, Germany, and UK have officially announced the supply of tanks to Kyiv with battle tanks, weapons, armored infantry vehicles, and artillery systems. This was followed by a series of appreciations by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to the countries that have agreed to supply arms and tanks to the war-torn nation.