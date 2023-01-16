Russia Blames Ukraine For Dnipro Apartment Building Rocket Crash As Death Toll Reaches 40

The death toll from a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian south-central city of Dnipro rose to 40 on Monday with dozens more missing, The Guardian reported citing a local official. Dozens are still missing with 75 people wounded in the strike, including 14 children. The victims from the attack included a 15-year-old girl, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his latest nightly address. Emergency crews worked through the frigid night and all day at the multi-story residential building, where officials said about 1,700 people lived before the strike on Saturday, reported AP.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday said that the fall of the rocket in Dnipro occurred as a result of the work of Ukraine's air defenсe systems. "You heard the conclusions that representatives of the Ukrainian side made. They said that, in fact, this tragedy occurred as a result of the action of air defence counter-missiles,” Peskov told reporters. The Russian Armed Forces do not strike either residential buildings or social infrastructure facilities, reported Russia-based outlet Pravada. "It is military targets that get struck — either obvious or camouflaged ones," Dmitry Peskov added.

On Sunday, Aleksey Arestovych, advisor to the office of the Ukrainian president, stated that the rocket that landed on the nine-story residential building in Dnipro was shot down by the Ukrainian air defense system. The rocket exploded as it crashed into the entrance of the building, reported Pravada.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Russia's missile attacks on residential buildings in Dnipro despicable and abhorrent and added that Canada would continue to provide Ukraine with support to defend itself against Russian aggression. "Russia's attacks on residential buildings in Dnipro, Ukraine are despicable, abhorrent, and completely unacceptable. Canada condemns this violence unequivocally – we stand with the people of Ukraine, and we'll continue to make sure they have the support they need," Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

NATO promises heavy arms to Zelenskyy

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt on Sunday that Ukraine could expect "more deliveries of heavy arms from Western partners in the near future". "We are in a crucial phase of the war," he said in the interview. Stoltenberg is reportedly pushing the German government to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

"It is...important that we provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to win," said Stoltenberg. "Military support for Ukraine is the fastest way to peace," he added. Regarding the risk of a nuclear escalation, Stoltenberg said, "The risk of using nuclear weapons is low. China and other countries had sent the message to Russia "that nuclear weapons must not be used." Stoltenberg added that Russian President Vladimir Putin “overestimated the strength of his own armed forces.” “We see their (Russia’s military) mistakes, lack of morale, leadership problems, poor equipment,” he said. However, he added that Russia should not be underestimated.