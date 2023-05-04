Russia Blames US For Kremlin Drone Attack, Calls Its Involvement In Conflict 'dangerous'

A day after the Kremlin drone attack, Russian Press Secretary Dimitry Peskov lashed out at the US and blamed the Western nation for the Wednesday attack. According to Russian news outlet Tass, Peskov conducted a news briefing on Thursday to address the issue. The press briefing came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a surprise visit to the International Criminal Court. During a speech in the Hague, the Ukrainian leader asserted that the world “wants a different Vladimir” in the court. Earlier this year, the apex body issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his alleged war crimes.

“Decisions on such terrorist attacks are made not in Kyiv, but in Washington. We know that often it isn’t even Kyiv that determines the targets, but Washington,” Peskov said during a daily briefing on Thursday. “It’s very important that Washington understands that we know this and understands how dangerous such direct involvement in the conflict is,” he added. Reiterating the stance made by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Peskov called the attack a “terrorist act”.

Peskov says Putin is calm following the attack

When asked about Putin’s reaction to the attack, the Russian official made it clear that Russian President Putin remained calm throughout the whole ordeal. "You know that the president always maintains calmness, composure, and clarity in the assessments and commands that he gives out in difficult, extreme situations. Nothing new has happened in this regard. The usual working environment. Everyone is working, everyone is in their places,” the Russian diplomat asserted. Peskov also made it clear that the Friday security council meeting was planned prior to the attack.

“According to the plan, the president has an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council tomorrow, on Friday. It was planned, and it will take place. Of course, we can assume with a high degree of confidence that this topic will be touched upon," he added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy unleashed a verbal attack against Putin during his speech in Hague. “We all want to see a different Vladimir here in the Hague, the one who deserves to be sanctioned for his criminal actions here, in the capital of international law,” he said in the Thursday speech. “I’m sure we will see that happen when we win,” he said, adding: “Whoever brings war must receive judgment," the Ukrainian leader added.