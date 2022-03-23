Russia Blames US For Lack Of Progress In Talks With Ukraine; 'Holding Them By Their Hands'

Amid Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Wednesday, said that it is not beneficial for the United States that the two neighbouring countries quickly complete the negotiation process. The Foreign Minister stated that Ukraine is constantly reversing its position as the US is holding the former Soviet nation by hand.

Lavrov said, "When the Ukrainian leaders suggested talks during the military operations and the President issued instructions to launch these talks, these are quite challenging negotiations. The Ukrainian side expressed some understanding and that they understand the need to acquire something but they constantly reverse their positions as the US colleagues are holding them by their hands. "

"If you read [the works of] political scientists, both ours and Western ones, the Americans simply proceed from the fact that it is unprofitable for them that this process is completed quickly. They expect to continue pumping weapons into Ukraine. There provocative statements launched is a major threat because afterwards these weapons will be across Europe, so they want the military actions to continue. But we have the will to protect what we are protecting," he added.

Russia-Ukraine War

The war between the two neighbouring countries has now entered its 28th day with no peace agreement in sight. As Russia continues to uphold its so-called security concerns, Ukraine has categorically refused to give up. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, spoke to members of Japan's Parliament, wherein he urged continued efforts to impose sanctions on Russia. Zelenskyy was the first leader to virtually address Japanese lawmakers in Parliament and he thanked Japan for their support following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I call on Asian states and your partners to unite their efforts so that Russia seeks peace and stops the tsunami of its brutal invasion of our state," Zelenskyy said in the address. He told the Japanese lawmakers that over the past 28 days, "thousands of people, including 121 children" were killed in Ukraine and about nine million were forced to leave their homes. "Our people cannot even adequately bury their murdered relatives, friends and neighbours. They have to be buried right in the yards of destroyed buildings, next to the roads," Zelenskyy said.