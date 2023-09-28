Russia Blames US, UK For 2022 Nord Stream Pipeline Explosions In Baltic

The Kremlin has claimed that the US and the UK should be held responsible for the Baltic gas pipeline explosions that took place last year. These Nord Stream pipelines were built by Russia's state-controlled energy company Gazprom. Notably, Nord Stream 1 was completed and came online in 2011. However, Nord Stream 2 was not completed until the fall of 2021, rather it never became operational due to the launch of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia accuses the US and UK of Nord Streams attack

The statement by the Russian official came during a regular news briefing in response to a question about the September 2022 blasts. According to the Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, "They are involved, one way or another, in this terrorist attack," reported Sky News. While accusing the US and UK of the terror attack on the Nord Stream in the press briefing, Peskov has not provided any evidence in support.

There have been several speculations on who should be held culprit for the explosions affecting the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which carry Russian gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea. After the explosion, that took place within the exclusive economic zone of Denmark and Sweden, the leaks emerged in international waters. A huge amount of methane, a potent greenhouse gas was released into the air for several days, as per AP news.

Controversy on Nord Stream gas pipeline

Both pipelines have bypassed the existing routes that go through Ukraine, which means that Ukraine has lost income from transit fees and has not been able to directly use the gas they carry. Looking at the concerns of the West, these pipelines have been seen as an attempt by Russia to gain further, if not almost complete, control over Europe’s energy supplies. The worry has emerged among the West which has feared that Russia might utilise energy as a political weapon against European countries as it has done in the past with former Soviet states.

Despite these concerns and the objections of the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations, the German government under former Chancellor Angela Merkel continued the construction of the Nord Stream 2 project. The Biden administration lifted the sanctions against German entities involved in Nord Stream 2. This decision was taken after obtaining a promise from Germany that it would allow backflows of gas into Ukraine and would act to shut the pipeline down should Russia try to use it to force political concessions. After Russia’s February 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine, Germany withdrew permission for Nord Stream 2, which had not yet come online.