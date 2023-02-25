Russia Blasts FATF's Decision To Suspend Moscow Over Ukraine Crisis As 'dangerous Step'

The Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, has warned that the suspension of Russia's membership in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) could have grave consequences for the global fight against money laundering. The statement comes in response to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's recent remark characterising the decision by the FATF to suspend Russia's membership as "historic," as per a report from Sputnik.

"The Secretary of the Treasury is apparently rubbing her hands at the implementation of a frankly politicised initiative within the framework of a purely technical, by its mandate, multilateral forum. All of it looks unprofessional and irresponsible," Antonov said. "The US administration refuses to understand that the suspension of Russia's participation in the FATF is a dangerous step that actually leads to the erosion of the global architecture to combat money laundering, the financing of terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," he added.

Is US weaponising FATF?

The Russian Ambassador to the United States has defended his country's record on combating money laundering and criticised the recent decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to suspend Russia's membership. Antonov argued that over its two-decade membership in the FATF, Russia had made significant contributions to the development of effective standards in the field. He accused Washington of jeopardising global efforts to fight money laundering for the sake of settling old scores with Russia. Antonov further warned that any FATF member could be suspended at the whims of Washington, to the detriment of international security efforts.

The Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service has stated that the suspension of Russia by the FATF contradicts the objectives of the FATF to safeguard financial systems and the global economy from the risks of money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. However, the Russian watchdog clarified that the suspension would not impose any obligations or restrictions on financial institutions within Russia or outside it.

What is the FATF?

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is an inter-governmental organisation that was established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Its main objective is to set global standards and promote effective implementation of legal, regulatory, and operational measures for combating financial crime.

The FATF consists of 39 member countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, and Australia, as well as two regional organisations, the European Commission and the Gulf Cooperation Council. It also has over 200 associate members, including non-member countries and international organisations.

The FATF's primary role is to develop and promote policies, recommendations, and best practices for its member countries to implement in order to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. These policies and recommendations cover a wide range of issues, including customer due diligence, suspicious transaction reporting, asset freezing, and international cooperation.

In addition to setting global standards, the FATF also conducts regular assessments of its member countries' anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) regimes to ensure that they are effectively implementing the FATF's recommendations. Countries that fail to implement the recommendations may be subject to "blacklisting" or "greylisting" by the FATF, which can have significant implications for their financial systems and economies.