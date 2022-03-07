Russia Blocked Mobile Networks, Internet At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant, Claims Ukraine

Amid the worsening situation in the Russia Ukraine war, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has now said that Russia has restricted access to external communication at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. According to an IAEA statement cited by The Kyiv Independent, Russian forces have now switched off some mobile networks and the internet at Nuclear Power Plant. The Russian military had occupied the nuclear plant on Friday after a fierce gunfight with Ukrainian troops.

Only days after its takeover, reports now claim that the Russian forces have restricted external communication access and blocked access to mobile networks and the internet at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. In a statement, the IAEA mentioned that the latest development meant that there was no way to obtain reliable information from the site anymore. Furthermore, Ukraine’s nuclear regulator also confirmed that it had started having problems communicating with staff operating the Nuclear Power Plant under the Russian troops.

Russia seizes control of Zaporizhzhya NPP

After a fierce gun battle, the Russian military on Friday occupied the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear power plant, Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU) informed. The agency issued a statement that a fire broke out at the training building outside the NPP which was extinguished. The fire, due to heavy shelling by Russian Army was localized on an area of ​​2,000 square meters, stated SNRIU.

The biggest nuclear power plant in Europe's Zaporizhzhia was allegedly affected by Russia-led missile shelling. While experts have said that the loss could potentially affect central Europe for decades to come, others drew parallels with the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown disaster. Ukrainian authorities stated that while there are damages to the reactor from the shelling, the compartment's safety of the unit has not been affected.

Amounting to relief, it was also stated that the radioactivity levels continued being in limits, despite Russia-led shelling. Russian forces have currently seized two Ukrainian nuclear power plants, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Bennett said during a call with US senators on Saturday. Volodymyr Zelenskyy further said the third plant that is under a threat was the Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant, located 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Mykolaiv, one of several cities the Kremlin forces had encircled on Saturday.

Nuclear plants should never be targeted in military ops, says UN Chief

On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised concerns over the reports of combat near the nuclear power plant. United Nations chief took to Twitter to note that nuclear plants should never be attacked during military operations. Indicating Russia’s special military operation on Ukraine, Guterres said, “I want to make it very clear that nuclear facilities should never ever be targeted in military operations." Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

Image: AP