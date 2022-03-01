Witnessing a mass exodus of companies over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia on Tuesday, March 1, blocked foreign investments from leaving the country. Announcing the move, Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin asked entrepreneurs to not fall under 'political pressure' when making decisions.

Russia has witnessed a reverse of the three decades of investment by the West in the wake of its military offensive against Kyiv. With foreign governments and organisations launching sanctions after sanctions and locking banks out of the SWIFT money messaging system, foreign companies are looking to make an exit from the country.

Given the risky environment, Russia’s largest foreign investor, BP Plc on Sunday took an exit from its 20% stake in state-controlled Rosneft, a move that could result in a $25 billion write-off and cut its global oil and gas production by a third, Bloomberg reported.

Following BB Plc, Shell Plc ended partnerships with state-controlled Gazprom, Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility and its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project (which Germany has already blocked), condemning Russia’s 'senseless act of military aggression'. Later, Norway’s biggest energy company Equinor ASA and France’s Total Energies SE followed suit, causing the Russian Ruble to plummet.

US, world impose financial sanctions on Russia

The United States on February 28, cut off the Russian Central Bank and sanctioned state investment fund, in hard-hitting retaliation for Ukraine's invasion. Taking to Twitter, the White House posted a statement announcing that the country along with its allies and partners are preventing Russian President Vladimir Putin from accessing his war chest to cushion the blow of their sanctions and fund his invasion of Ukraine.

This decision came a few days after US President Joe Biden announced that the country will impose a variety of economic sanctions targeting Russia's state-owned banks, high-end technology imports as well a number of wealthy elites and members of Putin's inner circle. The United Kingdom and the European Union had previously announced similar sanctions.

Earlier, the US and its allies had announced the removal of selected Russian banks from the SWIFT. Restrictions on the Russian Central Bank target its access to more than $600 billion (Rs 45,419.70 crore) in reserves the Kremlin has at its disposal. The sanctions took the Russian currency to its lowest level against the dollar in history.

(With agency inputs; Image: AP)