Russia Blocks Polish Embassy's Accounts After Warsaw Orders Expulsion Of 45 Diplomats

After Poland closed the bank accounts of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw, a few days ago amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia has all also retaliated by blocking Polish Embassy’s bank account. The Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergei Andreyev stated that Russia has replied to Poland’s action by freezing the bank account of the Polish Embassy in Moscow.

As per the reports of Rossiya-24, he stated that today there was a report that the Polish embassy's accounts in Moscow had been stopped. When the Russian embassy's accounts were frozen by Polish authorities last week, Moscow stated that it will respond. The envoy also stated that the embassy can work for a while, using whatever reserves they have left but this cannot go forever.

Poland initiated move by deporting 45 Russian diplomats: Andreyev

Andreyev blamed Poland stating that Poland initiated this, and it is now up to Poland to determine whether it is interested in the closure of the Russian embassy in Poland, which will ultimately result in the closure of the Polish embassy in Moscow. It all started when Poland ordered the deportation of 45 Russian diplomats. Last week Andreyev stated that Polish authorities had closed the Russian Embassy's bank accounts in Warsaw under the excuse of potential money laundering and terrorism financing and that their accounts were frozen as a result of a decision by the Finance Ministry.

Poland ordered the deportation of the diplomats, accusing them of working for Moscow's secret services and portraying them as a security threat to Poland and NATO. On March 23, Poland's Internal Security Agency announced that it had ordered the Foreign Ministry to remove the Russians from the country as soon as possible. The state security spokesperson of Poland Stanislaw Zaryn claimed that these are people who use their diplomatic status to undertake espionage operations against Poland.

Poland has been a key player in assisting Ukraine

Poland has been a key player in assisting Ukraine in the midst of Russian aggression, which started on February 24. Around 3.9 million Ukrainians have fled the war-torn country, with Poland housing more people than any EU country. UNHCR data suggests that six out of ten Ukrainian refugees are in Poland which amount to more than 2 million people.

Image: AP