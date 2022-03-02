Russia Blocks Two Media Outlets Over ' Deliberate False Coverage' On Ukraine Invasion

In an attempt to limit the coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia's only independent TV channel as well as a liberal radio station were taken off air on Tuesday. As per reports from both media outlets, the Russian prosecutor general's office has ordered the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media or Roskomnadzor to pull the independent channels Echo of Moscow (Echo Moskvy) and Dozhd TV off the air and limit access to their websites on March 1. The broadcasters' websites were unreachable in Russia immediately after the restriction was published, the reports stated.

The action against one of Russia's oldest radio stations, Echo of Moscow, came as Russia's independent media faces increasing pressure to report on the invasion of Ukraine in accordance with the Kremlin's official narrative, as per Associated Press. Furthermore, the closing of the radio station has been confirmed by Ekho Moskvy Editor in Chief Aleksei Venediktov on Telegram who promised to fight the order in court.

The independent TV channel and radio station rejects Russia's claims

Venediktov, who is one of Russia's well-known journalists said, “The Editorial Board of Ekho Moskvy absolutely disagrees with the demand of the Prosecutor-General's Office that led to the radio station being cut off the air,” RFE/RL reported. Further, he has rejected the claims by saying that they “are not supported by any examples, any evidence (and) are unfounded and offensive to journalists and citizens of Russia," as per Associated Press.

In addition to this, The Dozhd television channel has announced on March 1 that its website had been disabled. Dozhd further said in a statement that it strictly follows Russian regulations in its coverage, refuting the charges made against the TV channel.

Previously in the day, the Prosecutor-General's office had ordered Russian authorities to remove Ekho Moskvy from the broadcasting and restrict Dozhd's online television station's website for disseminating information that is considered "extremist activities, violence, and premeditated false information about the Russian military personnel’s special operation" in Ukraine, Associated Press reported.

In a similar incident, Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor had stopped Current Time as well as the Crimea. Realities project of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on February 28 after they refused to erase their reporting regarding the Ukraine conflict.

In addition to this, Russian authorities threatened independent media with a shutdown shortly after Moscow attacked Ukraine last Thursday, if their reporting of the attack differed from the official narrative, like describing the attack as an "invasion" or a "war."

(Image: AP/ Unsplash/ Representative Image)